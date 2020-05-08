Friday Update: 6,288 total COVID-19 cases in Ky.; Death toll now 298

Governor Andy Beshear gave Friday's COVID-19 update as Kentucky appears to be still plateauing.

The governor announced 176 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 6,288 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 298.

2,266 people have recovered from the virus.

At least 86,428 Kentuckians have received tests.

Governor says the number of deaths is lower than any number projection they had. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 8, 2020

The announcement comes as health officials confirmed Clay County's first case.

Laurel County confirmed one new case, bringing their total to 21.

Knox County health officials also announced their seventh case.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor said there would be no update on Mother's Day.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

