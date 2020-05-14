Thursday Update: Ky. totals 7,225 COVID-19 cases, 328 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear gave Thursday's COVID-19 update one day after Kentucky surpasses the 7,000-case benchmark.

The governor announced 199 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 7,225 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 328.

2,712 people have recovered from the virus.

121,246 Kentuckians have received tests.

Restricitions of mass gatherings of ten or more people, which were set to be lifted May 25, will now be eased on May 22.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

