Monday Update: Gov. Beshear strikes somber tone as Ky. totals 6,677 cases, 311 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear gave Monday's COVID-19 update in a somber tone.

The governor announced 141 new cases on Sunday and 105 on Monday.

Three new deaths were reported on Sunday and four new deaths were reported on Monday.

At least 6,677 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 311.

2,335 people have recovered from the virus.

104,001 Kentuckians have received tests.

The announcement comes as a 22-year-old and a 70-year-old were diagnosed with the disease in Pike County.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

During the conference, Governor Beshear held a moment of silence for a 10-year-old boy who is now on a ventilator.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that health officials are keeping their eyes on a new syndrome that the virus is causing in a small number of children.

Dr. Stack said the virus causes an overactive immune system, which causes overinflamtion and respiratory issues.

The govenor, who is the father of a 10-year-old himself, used the moment to underscore the importance of following social distancing guidelines and wearing facemasks in public.

A few weeks earlier, the governor issued new guildlines asking Kentuckians to wear facemasks when out in public. Those guidelines took effect Monday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.