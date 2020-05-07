Thursday Update: Kentucky surpasses 6,000 case benchmark; Death toll nears 300

Governor Andy Beshear gave his daily COVID-19 update as Kentucky surpassed the 6,000-case benchmark Thursday.

You can watch the news conference here.



The governor announced 208 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 6,129 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 294.

2,177 people have recovered from the virus.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

