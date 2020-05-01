Friday Update: Kentucky totals 4,879 COVID-19 cases, 248 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear gave his final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.

You can watch that here.



The governor announced 177 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 4,879 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 248.

1,752 people have recovered from the virus.

The new conference comes as a Perry County postal worker tested positive for the virus.

An eighth death was reported at Jackson Manor, a nursing home in Annville.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor also said that there will be no news conference Saturday, saying that everyone needs a mental break. That marks the first day without an update from the Governor Beshear since the virus was first reported in Kentucky back in early March.

Updates will resume Sunday, the govenor said.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.