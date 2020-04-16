LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives daily news conference on COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily news conference right now.

Thursday's conference comes as an employee at the Hazard/Perry County Walmart tested positive for the virus. That person lives in Knott County.

Whitley County health officials also confirmed their seventh case.

WYMT independently confirms all local COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeastern Kentucky with local health departments before publishing any information.

Many who tuned into Thursday's update may remember how difficult it was to hear the governor. That is because protestors gathered outside an open window to loudly demand that state businesses be allowed to reopen.

Those protestors are now being told to stay in there cars to maintain social distancing.

State police standing outside where Governor’s 5pm briefing is to be held and barricades up after yesterday’s protests. We also saw them put insulation in the windows. (And by the way the window that was open yesterday is now closed.) pic.twitter.com/aWrw3RUg5K — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 16, 2020

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

