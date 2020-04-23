LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives daily coronavirus update

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily coronavirus update.

The news conference comes as the commonwealth pushes to ramp up testing.

The governor announced Wednesday that all Kentuckians are eligible for testing at state-run facilities. Previously, only people who were exhibiting symptoms of the disease could receive a test.

Health officials opened new drive-thru testing facilities this week, including two locations in Pikeville and Somerset.

As of Wednesday, more than 36,000 Kentuckians have been administered some sort of COVID-19 test. By comparison, the state of Tennessee has performed more than 123,000 tests.

Want to know what it is like to get a test? WYMT's Connor James brought his cameras to a drive-thru testing site to find out himelf. You can read more on that here.

Next Mon. & Tues. at Primary Care in Hazard testing will be open to the public.



They got the go-ahead yesterday from the Gov’s office.



They’re afraid fear will keep people from coming out, so today they showed me what a test is like, hoping to see a large turnout next week. pic.twitter.com/6eIkjZVt6O — Connor James (@ConnorWYMT) April 23, 2020

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

You can watch the news conference live here:

