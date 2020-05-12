Tuesday Update: 191 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear gave his daily COVID-19 update Tuesday.

You can watch that here.



The governor announced 191 new cases and 10 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 6,833 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 321.

2,546 people have recovered from the virus.

110,609 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

