LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives daily COVID-19 update

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

You can watch the news conference live here:



The conference comes as health officials in the Big Sandy Region announced new cases in the area.

One of them is an eight-year-old girl in Johnson County.

Another is a a 70-year-old man in Pike County.

One bit of positive news worth noting - four residents at Jackson Manor in Annville have recovered.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.