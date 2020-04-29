Wednesday Update: 4,539 total COVID-19 cases in Kentucky; Death toll at 235

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily update on COVID-19.

The governor announced 184 new cases and 10 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 4,539 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 235.

1,668 people have recovered from the virus.

The news conference comes as the Kentucky River District Health Department announced nine new COVID-19 cases spread across Perry, Knott and Leslie Counties.

Three additional cases were also reported in Pike County.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor also unveiled the first phase of his plan to reopen some businesses across the commonwealth.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.