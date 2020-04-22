Wednesday Update: 196 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor announced 196 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 3,373 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 185.

Since the first reported infection, 1,311 people have recovered from the virus.

During the news conference, the governor announced that all Kentuckians may now be tested at state-run testing sites. Previously, only Kentuckians who showed certain symptoms were eligible for testing.

