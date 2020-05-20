Wednesday Update: Ky. totals 8,167 cases, 377 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear gave Wednesday's COVID-19 update one day after Kentucky surpassed the 8,000 case benchmark and set a record for most deaths reported in one-day.

The governor announced 166 new cases of COVID-19 and ten new deaths.

That brings Kentucky's total case count to 8,167.

The death toll is now at 376.

2,919 people have recovered from the virus.

158,672 tests have been administered.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Shortly before the briefing began, the governor announced $300 Million in CARES Funding to City and County Governments.

The money will go towards reimbursing local governments for their COVID-19 response expenses.

“Local governments have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 and are a lifeline in our local communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “During this fight, they have sacrificed so much to protect others by supplying PPE, enforcing guidelines, keeping the public informed and looking out for our most vulnerable. This funding will help them better protect all Kentuckians.”

