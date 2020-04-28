Tuesday Update: 230 new cases, 12 new deaths reported by Gov. Beshear

Governor Beshear is giving his daily coronavirus update. You can watch that live here:



The governor announced 230 new cases and 12 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 4,375 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 224. One additional 'probable' death was also reported.

1,617 people have recovered from the virus.

Before the conference began, health officials announced the seventh nursing home death in Jackson County.

WYMT independently confirms all local COVID-19 cases and deaths in our area with local health departments before publishing any information.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

