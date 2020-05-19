Tuesday Update: Ky. surpasses 8,000-case mark as Gov. Beshear confirms 20 new deaths

Governor Andy Beshear's COVID-19 briefing struck a somber tone Tuesday.

The governor announced 164 new cases and 20 new deaths in Kentucky.

That is the highest one-day death toll since the virus was first reported in the commonwealth.

At least 8,069 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 366.

2,826 people have recovered.

153,800 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor announced expanded testing at Walmart locations. Two of those in the WYMT viewing area - Pikeville and London - begin testing on Friday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.