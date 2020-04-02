LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Thursday's COVID-19 update

Thursday's conference comes one day after a Pikeville Medical Center employee tested positive for the virus, and Perry County's announcement of a second case.

Laurel Conuty now has a third confirmed case of COVID-19, health officials said today.

We also learned of the first coronavirus-related death in the WYMT viewing area - a 62-year-old cancer survivor from Pulaski County.

Discrepancies between the number of cases and deaths reported by Gov. Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and local health departments have become commonplace since the virus first entered the commonwealth.

WYMT will confirm any new cases of COVID-19, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor also suggested all public schools remain closed until May 1st.

President Trump's coronavirus task force is also speaking. You can watch that livestream here.

You can watch the governor's news conference live below:

