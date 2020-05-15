Thursday Update: 252 new cases, four new deaths announced as tourism restrictions ease

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 252 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 7,444 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 332.

2,739 people have recovered from the virus.

127,689 Kentuckians have received tests.

Friday's update comes as health officials in one of the last holdouts in Kentucky, Magoffin County, announced their first case.

Many tourism and outdoor activities will be permitted to open in June.

That includes Natural Bridge and Cumberland Falls resuming operation on June 1, but will not include Lake Cumberland State Park, Lake Barkey, Buckhorn Lake, and the Blue Lick Battlefield.

Lodging, cabins and golfing will be permitted to open at those state-run sites on June 1. Camping will not resume until June 11.

In addition to those state parks, restrictions will ease on movie theaters, bowling alleys, fitness centers, and fishing tournaments at the beginning of the month.

Recreational pools are still closed, however "aquatic fitness facilities," such as olympic-sized pools used for excercise, can reopen at the same time as fitness centers.

For the first time since the first Kentuckian tested positive for the virus, there will be no news conference on Saturday and Sunday.

The governor said a short video will update Saturday's new cases and deaths. Sundays totals will be updated on Monday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

