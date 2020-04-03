LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces 90 new cases and 6 new deaths during Friday's COVID-19 update

Friday's news conference from Governor Andy Beshear comes as Kentucky's number of coronavirus cases more than doubled in one week.

Governor Beshear announced 90 new cases and six new deaths, potentially bringing Kentucky's total to 831 and 37, respectively.

Those numbers are inconsistent with Thursday's total of 770 cases, which is likely due to the disorganized reporting system used by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

"We are not escalating every day, and that is a good thing."

Between March 27 and April 3, Kentucky health officials reported 529 new cases - an increase of more than 175 percent.

Those include multiple cases and one death confirmed by local health departments in the WYMT viewing area.

Ten minutes before the governor's news conference began, we learned of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Johnson County.

Letcher County announced its first case around 3:00 Friday afternoon.

WYMT will continue to confirm any new cases or deaths in Southeastern Kentucky with local health officials before publishing any details.

Governor Beshear released a new projection from the Kentucky Department of Public health that said the commonwealth could see up to 47,000 deaths if social distancing is not followed.

The projection indicated the death toll could be as high as 13,000 if the social distancing response from the public is "poor."

However, if Kentuckians follow the guidelines strictly, deaths could be limited to 2,000.

For perspective, an estimated 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War - 1,000 of them Kentuckians.

228 people have recovered, though the Governor expects that number is higher.

You can watch the news conference live below:

