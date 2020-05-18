Monday Update: Ky. totals 7,935 COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear delivered Monday and Sunday's COVID-19 update after a relatively quiet weekend.

You can watch that briefing here.



The governor announced 122 new cases on Sunday and 138 new cases on Monday.

That brings Kentucky's total case count to 7,935.

Three new deaths were confirmed on Sunday and nine were confirmed on Monday.

The death toll is now at 346.

2,785 people have recovered from the virus.

145,238 tests have been administered.

Though the governor did not give a briefing Sunday, local health officials confirmed new cases in Jackson and Clay Counties.

On Monday, the Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed two new cases - a 73-year-old woman in Perry County and a 65-year-old man in Wolfe County. That is Wolfe County's first case.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

A total of four children in Kentucky have displayed symptoms of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS), the rare syndrome in children believed to be related to COVID-19.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.