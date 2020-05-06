Wednesday Update: Nearly 6,000 cases reported in Kentucky; Death toll now at 283

Governor Andy Beshear gave Wednesday's COVID-19 update one day after Kentucky's largest spike in cases.

The governor announced 159 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 5,934 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 283.

2,125 people have recovered from the virus.

78,603 Kentuckians have received tests. That is an increase of 17,590 from Tuesday.

Wednesday's address comes as health officials confirm the 12th death at a Jackson County nursing home.

Harlan County, a longtime holdout from the pandemic, reported its first case of the disease.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

The governor introduced a new executive order regarding travel restrictions after a federal judge declared the previous ban unconstitutional.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.