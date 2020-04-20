LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Monday's update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear is delivering his daily news conference as Kentucky is expected to surpass 3,000 cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Shortly before the conference began, officials with the Cumberland Valley regional health department announced the fourth death at a Jackson County nursing home. As if April 20 at 4:00 p.m., Local health officials have confirmed a total of 50 cases connected with Jackson Manor in Annville.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Monday also featured an announcement from the Kentucky Board of Education, keeping schools closed for the rest of the semester. Students will instead be taught via online classes and other non-traditional instruction methods until summer break begins.

Drive-thru testing is scheduled to begin Tuesday at multiple locations across Kentucky. One site is set up in Somerset and another will be in Pikeville.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.

