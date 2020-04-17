`LIBERATE!': President Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

President Donald Trump is urging his supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The president tweeted Friday with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.

Some states under Republican leadership are edging toward easing up the mandates, though governors of both parties are suggesting they will be cautious.

They're also asking Washington to help them expand testing.

