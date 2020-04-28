KY-267 in Perry County closed due to break in pavement

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that KY-267, also known as Rowdy-Low Gap Road, in Perry County will be closed indefinitely at mile marker 12 (south of KY-476) due to a break in the pavement that has "worsened significantly" over the previous week.

Repairs were already in the works, but deteriorating road conditions made KYTC officials decide to close the road Tuesday afternoon.

Drilling contractors are scheduled to start work as soon as possible. It is not known at this time how long the repairs will take or when the road can be reopened.

Drivers can use KY-80 and KY-476 as a detour route. “Road Closed” signs and barricades will be posted.