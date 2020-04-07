Kentucky nurse heading to New York to help with COVID-19 crisis

Sister-station WKYT reports that one Kentucky nurse is headed to New York, one of America's hardest-hit areas during the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Photo: WKYT)

Casey Jackson typically works at Clark County's Saint Joseph Hospital as a nurse. She says that after seeing the intense need in New York where more than one-third of the nation's cases have been reported, she felt compelled to go put her training to use in the Empire State.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state was beyond capacity for ventilators and that the state's healthcare system is running at a "red line" that they could not maintain for much longer.

For Jackson, seeing what the healthcare workers in New York City are going through led her to agree to head up and work for at least two months.

She says because so many Kentuckians are staying inside, the healthcare system here is in relatively good shape. But in New York, where so many people are packed together (particularly in America's largest city), they need all the help they can get.

She said in an interview with WKYT it was hearing first-hand accounts from the nurses and doctors in New York that led to her decision.

"My specialty is critical care so it’s not ER triage that people initially think of when they think of New York," Jackson said. "A normal ICU nurse is used to taking care of two, maybe three patients at a time. Nurses in New York right now are taking care of five and six. And those patients are on ventilators, they are on generators that are at absolute max capacity of oxygen we could potentially give them and still not doing well."

She says the most difficult part is not being able to see her two children, she has chosen to stay away from them for as long as she is taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Jackson expects to return to the Commonwealth sometime in June, where there will be a 14-day self-quarantine before she can return to work.

Jackson also said anyone interested in going should check with their current employer to know how it will impact their status. She expects to return to work in Clark County but will resign from Saint Joseph as part of her New York trip.