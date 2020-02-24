Kentucky family who moved to Colorado for medical marijuana reacts to new bill

After a years-long fight for the legalization of medical marijuana, the recent passage of a bill appears to be pushing the issue forward and one family, according to sister-station WKYT, is finally taking a sigh of relief.

"After his first set of vaccinations he had an hour-long seizure and he ended up being Life Flighted away for the first time," said Crystal Byrd, whose son's seizures started at a few months old.

It was nearly a year before the Byrd family discovered what was going on with Charles, their son.

Charles' syndrome could give him as many as 30 seizures a month, but parents Eric and Crystal Byrd found hope when they heard of a wheelchair-bound girl out west with the same condition.

"She was a four-year-old that had been almost cured, she had so many seizures a day and then she started on Charlotte's web and that was the first CBD oil we ever tried," Crystal said.

It is considered medical marijuana because the THC levels are higher than in other CBD oils. With Kentucky nowhere near legalizing medical marijuana in 2013, the Byrd family moved to Colorado.

In 2014, Eric flew back to provide testimony before the Kentucky House of Representatives. He said since they had moved to Colorado his son's seizures went from 20-30 a week down to about 10.

"And living there was probably one of the hardest things we've ever done, to leave our parents and our whole support system that helped us take care of Charlie," Crystal said.

They moved back after about six months ago when former Governor Steve Beshear signed a bill allowing CBD oils to be shipped into the Commonwealth. However, it was not cheap.

"It was very costly and it was not needed if our state had allowed us access to this thing, we wouldn't have lost about $30,000," Crystal said.

Now they hope lawmakers will help families like theirs.

"I want to know why my son can't be given something that I know can help him," Crystal said. "A slippery slope for someone could be my son's gateway to being perfectly normal."

Eric and Crystal Byrd say the biggest difference in their son using medical marijuana is in his motor skills, behavior and mood.