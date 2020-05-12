Kentucky boy on ventilator with rare condition possibly linked to COVID-19

Sister-station WKYT reports that doctors are beginning to see a rare condition in children known as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Health experts believe it could be linked to COVID-19, but can not definitively say so since not all children with the syndrome have tested positive for COVID-19 although a fair number have.

“Basically it sounds like a combination of Kawasaki disease and as well as a toxic shock type syndrome," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, ER physician. "There’s been some association in China, Europe, and the United States in children. Basically the initial infection the immune system just gets really cranked up and goes overboard and starts attacking everything else.”

At least three children in New York State have died as a result of the syndrome and authorities there are monitoring at least 85 other cases.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that a 10-year-old child with the syndrome had been placed on a ventilator. Public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained the syndrome has no clear pattern yet and that symptoms range from abdominal pain to respiratory infection.

While doctors attempt to find out if a link between the syndrome and COVID-19 exists, they say children should follow the same recommended guidelines as adults including social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently.

Doctors encourage anyone who notices symptoms in their child such as prolonged high fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or a change in skin color to seek medical help immediately.