Kentucky National Guard troops helping food banks keep people fed

Many more Bluegrass families are in need of food due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Kentucky National Guard has stepped in to help according to sister-station WKYT.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement that the state's National Guard would deploy soldiers to four food banks in the region. About 20 soldiers are preparing emergency food boxes at God's Pantry Food Bank in Lexington.

“There are about 250,000 people that are food insecure in central and eastern Kentucky," said Michael Halligan, CEO God's Pantry Food Bank. "That number is going to grow. That number is going to grow substantially because of the loss of jobs, because of the furlough.”

They plan to distribute meals by curbside pickup to promote social distancing.

On Monday the National Guard prepped more than 1,400 food boxes for God's Pantry. The goal is to reach 10,000 over the next two weeks.

The Kentucky National Guard is also working with food banks in Elizabethtown and Wilder to prepare as many meals for families in need as possible.