Ky. Board of Cosmetology releases recommendations for salons reopening

Barbers, cosmetologist and other similar professions will soon be able to go back to work.

Our sister station WKYT the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology has drafted about six pages worth of recommendations before the May 25th opening.

The board is recommending that salons go by appointments only and to schedule clients either over the phone or online. If that is not possible the board suggests having a check-in system.

They also advise all capes and tools to be either discarded or disinfected between each use.

