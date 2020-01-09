The end is in sight: Ky. 15 project coming along in Hazard

For drivers coming to or going through Hazard, the Kentucky Highway 15 construction project has induced many headaches.

The project has been in the works for the past few years, and most of the construction was completed over the course of the past six months.

It is split up into two phases. The first is from Second Creek Road to Morton Boulevard.

"We're 93 percent complete on that. Basically all we lack on that is the final surface," said H.B. Elkins with District 10 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The second is from Morton Boulevard to the Kentucky 15-Hazard bypass and is 59 percent complete.

"Part two, that's the one that causes the most construction headaches there," said Elkins.

The project involves moving tons of earth, which caused the most headaches, and then building bridges that will run over two other roads and a river.

"Most of the work that is going to be done now is building those bridges, pouring those piers and setting the beams," said Elkins.

This project is an $85 million investment that brings short-term pain for long-term gain.

"In two years when this project is totally and completely done and traffic is moving through there, and they're not getting held up at red lights and there aren't as many wrecks, I think people will appreciate what has been done for the community," said Elkins.

Phase one is expected to be finished in the summer of 2020 and phase two should wrap up in 2021.