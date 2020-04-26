Kroger to require all employees to were face masks

Beginning on Sunday, all Kroger employees will be required to wear face masks.

FOX19 in Cinncinati is reporting that some of the Kroger departments where already required to wear masks, but now all employees will fall under the requirement.

Kroger has already taken measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and this is the latest.

In early April, Kroger had limited the number of customers in its stores and added plexiglass shields at checkout lanes.