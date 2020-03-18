Kroger implementing new health procedures, hiring 500 new employees

Kroger is implementing new steps in an effort to keep customers and employees safe as reported by sister-station WKYT.

These include inventory/produce purchase limits including maximums on certain "high demand" items such as hand sanitizers, some paper products, and cleaning wipes while they work with suppliers to restock their inventories.

Additionally, new health and well-being measures will take effect. These include cleaning commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and foodservice counters more often. They will also clean shelves when restocking products and wipe down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.

Restrooms will be sanitized and restocked more frequently, while extra hand sanitizer will be added at other locations such as cashier stations, food service counters and all pharmaceutical and Starbucks locations.

Kroger will also provide free disinfectant wipes at store entrances and encourages customers and associates to follow CDC guidelines.

Kroger says they are also hiring about 500 part-time employees for the Louisville Division which includes Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois.

