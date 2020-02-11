Kosair Charities grant warms up babies in Pikeville Medical Center Emergency Department

Pikeville Medical Center is working to keep its pediatrics patients safe and warm.

The hospital was awarded a $21,000 grant from Kosair Charities to purchase a Panda Warmer for its emergency department. According to healthcare professionals, the new warming station will allow the emergency department to treat infants while keeping them warm.

They said warmth, especially in infancy, is a key factor in keeping patients comfortable. The Panda Warmer allows the babies to be free of blankets, granting better access to whatever area the department is treating. It also has multiple attachments and positions that allow babies to stay inside instead of being transferred into several machines.

While the warmer is not a "need" for the facility, it helps to keep them better prepared and forward-thinking.

"We have been experienced enough to know that this is beyond just prepared for a child," said Clinical Manager of Emergency Services Megan Allen. "We know what to use this for. We know when to use it. We know how to use it. And we know the benefits that it will have on a child."

That thinking is why professionals say the department recently earned its "Pediatric Ready" certification from the Kentucky Emergency Medical Services for Children, making it one of three hospitals in the state to earn the classification.

"This recognition could not have come at a better time," said Clinical Manager Brandi Adkins, RN. "With the ongoing development of the PMC Children's Hospital and a new pediatric wing within our emergency department, we feel this announcement is just the beginning of great things to come."