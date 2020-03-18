Knox County Sheriff's Office limiting lobby traffic

The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it would be limiting lobby traffic to the public amid growing concerns for the safety and well-being of the community.

Sheriff Mike Smith wants to stress that the department is fully staffed and still operating on a normal schedule but that changes to daily operations would be implemented.

-In the event of an emergency, call 911.

-For non-emergencies, or to schedule a vehicle inspection, call the Sheriff's Office during business hours.

-The office will still offer a dropbox for taxes but encourages people not to pay in cash. Mail checks/money orders to the Knox County Sheriff's Office 234 Court Square Barbourville, KY 40906 until April 15, 2020.

The office also says that as events change, they will maintain constant contact with other local agencies as well as those on the state and federal level in order to provide our deputies and community with accurate information regarding COVID-19.