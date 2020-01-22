Knox County senior citizens program need $26,000 to continue services

The KCEOC Community Action Partnership for the Senior Citizens Program needs your help.

Knox County Help has operated the Senior Citizen Center in Barbourville for years, providing local seniors with meals and homemaker services. After several years of funding issues, the organization asked KCEOC for help.

The KCEOC Board of Directors decided the senior citizens program was critical to providing care for local seniors but additional funding was crucial to ensure the program continues.

"We made it clear to the mayor, the Knox County judge executive and the public that we would need everyone's help in securing the funds needed to cover the expenses, and, in time, provide expanded services," the KCEOC board stated in a news release.

The new KCEOC Community Action Partnership for the Senior Citizens Program needs about $26,000 to support its services for the remainder of the year. The Knox County Fiscal Court and the Barbourville City Council already made donations to the cause.

To make a tax-deductible donation, send a check to KCEOC Community Action Partnership at PO Box 490, Barbourville, KY 40906. You can also go to the main office on 25E in Gray to donate by cash, check or credit card. Make sure to designate your donation for the Senior Citizens Center Services.

If you have any questions, call 606-546-3152.