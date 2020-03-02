Knox County murder suspect takes plea deal despite months of claiming innocence

Phillip Lee Lewis appeared in court Monday morning for a pre-trial conference in the murder of Gary Wayne Medlin.

When he pleaded guilty to Medlin's murder, the victim's family was surprised.

Since the beginning, Lewis claimed he was not the man that robbed the Knox County A&B Quick Stop in January 2019. During an interview with WYMT after he was arrested and brought back to the state, he claimed he was framed.

Monday, Lewis pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree robbery and persistent felony offenses.

Medlin's family was happy to hear he changed his plea, but do not know why he waited until now to change his story.

"I mean, he was guilty. We all knew it from the start. Everybody knew it. I mean, I just don't know why he did not say, did not admit he was," said Brandy Frechette, Medlin's mother. "We could have already done everything. He could have eased our hearts a little bit instead of having to relive this every month for over a year."

The victim's family said it still does not feel like justice will ever be served.

The plea deal offered a recommended sentence of 35 years for the murder, running concurrent to 10-20 years for the robbery charge.