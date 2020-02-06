Knox County declares state of emergency, hundreds without clean water

Knox County officials joined several other Southeastern Kentucky counties in declaring a state of emergency Thursday.

Courtesy: Clinton Works

Emergency Management officials said about 600 people cannot access clean water because of flood damage.

Several people are stranded in their homes as high water continues to make roads impassable.

"It's terrible. Like I said before, I hate it for families that's surrounded by water and they're going in and trying to get them out," said Harold Farmer, who lives in Knox County.

Emergency Management is working to get clean water to those in need.

