Knox County becomes '2nd Amendment sanctuary', joins several surrounding counties

The Knox County Fiscal Court met at 2:30 p.m. at the Knox County Courthouse for its monthly meeting.

Arguably the most intriguing topic for discussion was the resolution to become a '2nd Amendment sanctuary'. Several people filled the courtroom in support and met no opposition.

"I believe we're in pretty good shape right now in Kentucky on that issue, but who knows what could happen down the road? We don't want to be like our sister state Virginia," said one man in the courtroom.

The declaration is in light of recent events in Virginia with gun restrictions being enacted. Knox County is one of more than 20 Kentucky counties to make the decision so far.