Emergency management officials ask people to prepare for this week's rain

Emergency management officials had to make more than 30 rescues last week due to flooding.

High water levels in Barbourville have gone down, but with more rain in the forecast people are concerned they will rise again.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with emergency management officials who told them people should prepare for the worst.

"What we want the public to know is please, please stay out of the water and if you anticipate the water getting up around your house this week to get out and make other arrangements," said Todd Owens, Knox County emergency management director. "Stay with friends, family."