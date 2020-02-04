'It's really gonna help out': Old Knox County jail becoming annex center

Seven agencies in Knox County are about to move into a new home.

At the end of 2019, the new Knox County Detention Center opened which left the old jail empty.

Plans have been in the works for the old jail for nearly one year.

"It's really gonna help out all the way around," said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell.

The Knox County Sheriff Department will be occupying the right side of the building. They will be leaving their cramped 1200 square foot office.

"They've outgrew it several years ago but they're gonna move into about 3400 square feet so they're more than tripling in size," said Mitchell.

This space will give them more opportunities.

"They're gonna have their own certification as far as evidence storage, interrogation rooms and everything and more room for their deputies," said Mitchell.

The left side of the building will be filled with several other agencies including animal control, 911 addressing, emergency management, solid waste department, driver licensing and 911 dispatch.

All the work is being completed in a cost-effective manner.

"We're using inmate labor to do the painting and a lot of the manual work," said Mitchell.

The facility will also help with parking problems downtown.

"This will relieve pressure for people to come over here and get business taken care of without having to circle the square so many times," said Mitchell.

They have been working on renovations for the past three and a half weeks. Mitchell says he hopes the sheriff's office will be moved in by the end of February.