Knox Co. house fire kills teenager, two others injured

A house fire in Knox County killed one teenager and injured two others Monday.

It happened around 3:11 a.m. at a double-wide mobile home off Cedar Block Lane in Corbin.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said a teenager died.

The teen's aunt and her boyfriend were taken to a hospital.

Jacobs said their injuries are non-life threatening.

The teenager lived with them.

Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.