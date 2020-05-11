Knox Co. house fire kills teenager, two others injured

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A house fire in Knox County killed one teenager and injured two others Monday.
It happened around 3:11 a.m. at a double-wide mobile home off Cedar Block Lane in Corbin.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said a teenager died.
The teen's aunt and her boyfriend were taken to a hospital.
Jacobs said their injuries are non-life threatening.
The teenager lived with them.
Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.