Knott County remembers 90's country star Joe Diffie

Sunday, days after testing positive with COVID-19, 61-year-old country music star Joe Diffie died.

"I felt like I lost a friend," said Jeremy Patrick.

Diffie played in Knott County twice as part of the Knott County Trail Ride.

"We were fortunate to land Joe for the second time. He’s just a great down to earth person and we were very fortunate to bring him to the people of our area," said former Knott County Director of Tourism Chris Amburgey.

"When I was teenager Joe Diffie was one of the top country artists in the world," said Jeremy Patrick.

The last time Diffie played in Knott County was May of 2018 when Jeremy Patrick, a commissioner on the Knott County board, met and spent time with Diffie.

"I was nervous at first. I always get nervous at first when I meet a celebrity especially one I looked up to as much as him but he was honestly one of the most humble down to earth nicest people I have ever met in my life," said Patrick. "We sat there and we had some great in-depth conversations. We kind of got to know each other on a personal level and I did not think that would ever happen. It was really something great to be a part of."

