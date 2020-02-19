Knott County man accused of having images of child porn

A Knott County man is behind bars after police said they found child pornography in his possession.

Kentucky State Police arrested David Branam, 55, Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police asked KSP to help investigate Branam after an interview when he was seen in possession of images showing child sexual exploitation.

KSP seized equipment used in the crime.

Branam is charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the first degree. This is a Class-D Felony and is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Branam is in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.