‘Kindness is not canceled’: Down Syndrome of Louisville spreads sweet message during pandemic

As COVID-19 keeps many families indoors and out of the public eye, a Louisville charity is getting creative in celebrating the spread of a sweet message during the pandemic.

Yard signs designed by Down Syndrome of Louisville with the message “Kindness is not canceled” were placed in the yards of more than 500 families with individuals in the home with Down syndrome.

“I loved seeing my sign in the yard, it meant a lot to me that my DSL family would do something like this," Madeline Franklin said.

The message is meant to spread a little joy to families and serve as a reminder of the virtual learning opportunities those with Down syndrome have during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many individuals with Down syndrome, the effects of social distancing can be especially difficult," Down Syndrome of Louisville Executive Director Julie Torzewski said. "Structure and routine are key components to their success and continued growth. We hope that this small reminder that we are still here for them will keep their spirits lifted during this trying time.”