'Kindness is contagious' campaign works to stimulate local economy while helping medical professionals

While a lot of businesses are closed, many restaurants that are open to carry out, delivery and curbside are working to stay afloat.

One local church in Lawrence County is working to help stimulate the local economy while raising spirits of those in the area.

The Table is a church based out of Louisa, the church has recently moved all services online, but they still have volunteers out helping in the community.

They started a "Kindness is Contagious" campaign.

"Our pastor's wife who mentioned ‘let’s just help not only our local businesses but give to those who are working double-time, working really hard during all of this,'" said Shannon Pope, the Worship Leader at The Table.

What they do is essentially order to-go food from a local restaurant and have it delivered, or deliver it themselves to another essential business like a hospital or a dialysis center.

The church said most of the money that they are using to buy the food came from an anonymous donor, they do not even know if the donor is part of the church.

"It just warms your heart, like to be able to help in a time that everybody's wondering 'what's going to happen and you know how we gonna manage?' It just makes you feel really good," said Pope.

Those with the church say they hope the idea catches on in other communities.

