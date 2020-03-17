Kids visit nursing homes residents through 'virtual visits'

During this time of uncertainty for many, the 4th grade class from Highland Elementary School and their teachers are spreading goodness to those who need it most, nursing home residents that can not have visitors during this coronavirus outbreak.

Melanie Ramey, a 4th-grade teacher, says they are using virtual visits to connect with the residents in nursing homes.

“We know how important it is for the residence to have that social interaction it means a lot of their social and emotional needs."

Connecting the population through an app that students can record and edit their videos right from home.

“We asked the students to just record themselves doing different things. They could tell jokes, they could tell a story. We had students that sang songs," said Ramey. "We had a student do an art demonstration. She painted at Sunset. We even had Mrs. Pelfy's son who recorded himself doing a tour of his farm. “

As they use a time of uncertainty as a platform for generosity.

“You know who doesn’t love kids showing off what they love to do best? So it’s something new and exciting for the residents that they can view and look forward to. “

Beyond the videos, there is a bigger lesson learned by these fourth-grade students.

“I also hope that the most important take away is for them that in a time of crisis we can come together as a community and we're there for each other."

Coming together at every age to be there for the people that have been there for us.

Ramey and her colleagues plan to send the video to other nearby nursing homes continuing to spread that same joy to others.

