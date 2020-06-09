Key adviser to AG Daniel Cameron resigns

Steve Pitt has resigned from his role as a key adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

His departure came days after a newspaper uncovered his role in recommending clemency for a sex offender while working for then-Gov. Matt Bevin.

Pitt served as counsel and special adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron since late last year. Before that, Pitt was Bevin’s general counsel.

Pitt didn't give a specific reason in his resignation letter to Cameron.

The Courier-Journal reported that it was Pitt who recommended last year that Bevin reduce the sex offender's sentence from 15 to three years.