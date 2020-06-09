Key adviser to AG Daniel Cameron resigns
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Steve Pitt has resigned from his role as a key adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron
His departure came days after a newspaper uncovered his role in recommending clemency for a sex offender while working for then-Gov. Matt Bevin.
Pitt served as counsel and special adviser to Attorney General Daniel Cameron since late last year. Before that, Pitt was Bevin’s general counsel.
Pitt didn't give a specific reason in his resignation letter to Cameron.
The Courier-Journal reported that it was Pitt who recommended last year that Bevin reduce the sex offender's sentence from 15 to three years.