Kentucky's unemployment dollars quickly dwindling

Some Kentuckians are getting ready to go back to work, but the state's problem with unemployment is just beginning.

Our sister station WKYT investigates how a loan from the federal government could have the state paying for this pandemic far into the future.

Federal data shows nearly 700,000 unemployment claims were filed in Kentucky over the course of the pandemic shutdown.

"It's likely that it's going to take a little bit of time to slowly work our way out of this," said Dr. Michael Clark with the Center for Business and Economic Research.

As a result, the state's unemployment insurance trust fund to pay for those claims is quickly dwindling.

"We're probably looking at a matter of days left in the UI trust fund than weeks, and certainly not months," said Jordan Harris with Pegasus Institue.

It started the year with a balance of nearly $169 million and started March at $590 million.

The most recent reports filed with US treasury show it was already down below $427 million just by the middle of April.

"There's no real foreseeable scenario where the state wouldn't have to borrow from the federal government at some point this month," said Harris.

The problem is Kentucky's solvency level is not high enough to qualify for interest-free borrowing from the federal government. That means we would be on the hook for the potential millions of dollars in interest.

"We'll be able to pay it off over time, we'll be able to dig out - but this is the time where people need us the most, right? The most. And we've got to do whatever it takes to be there for them," said Gov. Andy Beshear back in April.

While experts believe the worst of the layoffs are likely over, there is no quick and easy road to recovery.

"It is likely to be a slow process, partially because it's a phased-in approach, but there is also still a lot of uncertainty about how the virus will progress in the future," said Clark.