Kentucky's Blair Green stays positive after March Madness cancellation

On March 7th, the Kentucky Wildcats wrapped their SEC tournament run to prepare for the NCAA tournament.

"We had an amazing season and I think we would've gone really far into the tournament," said Sophomore Guard, Blair Green.

"I mean this is why she came to Kentucky, to play at a top 25 program and play in the national tournament every year," added Blair's mom, Debbie Green.

Just a couple of days later, the NCAA announced the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

"I just like, I can't even believe it. It's unreal. Everything we have worked for leading up to this point is gone. Just in a split second," added Green.

What was once March Madness, quickly turned into March Sadness.

"Talking to Rhyne my roommate and I was like this doesn't seem real. This is crazy, I mean everything is just canceled for the month of March like the biggest month of the year there is," said Green.

During times like these, it's important to look on the bright side.

"We just try to stay positive and look forward to next year getting on campus in June and start working towards her junior year," added Green.

It is also important to stay in shape.

"Blair is one of those kids that is going to go straight to work she doesn't want to get out of shape she wants to stay in the gym. We've got plenty of hills around our house she can keep running conditioning, lifting," said Green.