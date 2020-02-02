Kentucky worker killed at Amazon hub construction site

Authorities said a worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky.

The workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport says the Boone County coroner's office confirmed the fatality.

Officials said 46-year-old Loren Shoemake died Saturday as a result of blunt force trauma while working at the Amazon construction site.

Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.