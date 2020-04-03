Kentucky woman sues governor and attorney general amid new travel restrictions

A Northern Kentucky woman is suing Governor Andy Besmear and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the state's new travel restrictions.

As of this week, most people who travel out of state must self quarantine for two weeks.

Allison Alessandro says she goes to Ohio to visit her family and friends and to enjoy the state parks and with new restrictions, she no longer can.

Alessandro says the restrictions are unconstitutional.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office says they are reviewing that lawsuit.